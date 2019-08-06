HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) — Haywood County officials said Tuesday that the boyfriend of the mother of a 10-month-old child was indicted by a Grand Jury in connection to the baby's death.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, deputies were called to Lookout Lane in the Jonathan Creek community in reference to cardiac arrest of a 10-month-old.
The baby, identified as Chloe Evans, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m.
Law enforcement and medical personnel both reported noticing several injuries on the baby.
Deputies say that a preliminary autopsy found that Chloe's death was a homicide.
Through an investigation, officials arrested Dylan Brian Green, the boyfriend of Chloe's mother. They say he was with the young child on the day of her death.
Tuesday, a Haywood County Grand Jury indicted Green on a charge of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in relation to Chloe's death.
A secured bond was set for $250,000.
Though Green has been charged, deputies continue to investigate the case.
