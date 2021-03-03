GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate grandfather wants answers after the solicitor’s office cleared the Greenville County deputies involved in the shooting that claimed Michael Culbertson’s life.
Casey Reese, Culbertson’s grandfather, stood outside the Greenville County courthouse on Wednesday, holding a sign demanding justice.
Culbertson was shot and killed back in July of 2020. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Culbertson was wanted for several warrants, and that he was fatally shot when he pulled a gun as deputies moved in to arrest him.
Culbertson’s family believes the response from deputies was unnecessary, as they say Culbertson was only wanted for traffic and other minor violations. His family also believes deputies could have done more to announce their presence- before hopping out of an unmarked van in the seconds before the gunfire.
The solicitor's office said in a letter to SLED late last year that there isn't enough evidence to bring criminal charges against the deputies involved.
FOX Carolina put in a formal request to get supplemental reports from SLED’s investigation into the Culbertson shooting.
