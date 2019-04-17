GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a child who went missing with his grandmother on a trip to a Greenville County creek Wednesday is alive, but his grandmother has passed away.
GCSO says 60-year-old Burnette King and 3-year-old Carter Bernhagen left from the 300 block of Sullivan Road around 11 a.m. on a blue "Tar Heel" golf cart.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that Carter was found safe around 9:30 p.m. Shortly after, GCSO said they had made contact with Burnette, but did not give her condition. Eventually, deputies confirmed to FOX Carolina that Burnette was found dead.
We've since been told that the coroner has been called to Sullivan Road. We're working on getting more details on the scene.
Deputies said during a press conference Wednesday evening they found the golf cart submerged in water. They also said Carter was not in the water when he was found and is being checked out as of writing.
