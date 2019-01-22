COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - When you see what Loca survived, it's hard to call her anything less than a miracle.
Paws and Claws Animal Clinic in Columbia said they got a call Tuesday night from a family who said their 5-month-old puppy had been shot through the head with an arrow.
The pictures of Loca are difficult to look at... but the x-rays done by the clinic revealed something even more shocking.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Puppy survives being shot through head with arrow
The arrow that entered her snout and came out through her shoulder miraculously missed her brain, spine and esophagus.
Paws and Claws Animal Clinic described her as the "luckiest unlucky girl in the world."
They said she is in stable condition after surgery and is amazing their staff with her recovery.
Justice is still needed for Loca, though, as the person responsible for shooting has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information on her case is asked to contact the Calhoun Police Department at 803-874-2741.
