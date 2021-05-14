COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/FOX Carolina) - In newly released video of the January death of a Charleston County inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly, kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Officials say that minutes later, the man, Jamal Sutherland, was pronounced dead.
On Thursday, Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dozens of video clips related to the case including body camera recordings, cellphone video and surveillance footage. They kept the videos private until the family was ready for them to be released.
"We agree it is clearly time for the public to view what happened," Sheriff Kristin Graziano said.
Sutherland's family urged the community to remain calm, saying they didn't want the videos to incite violence.
"Jamal's body is not an invitation for a circus," his mother, Amy Sutherland, said. "When you view these tapes remember he is a human being, he's not an animal. He was treated like one, but that's not who Jamal was."
The 31-year-old Black man was booked into the jail on Jan. 4 on charges of third-degree assault and battery. In the newly-released videos, deputies trying to take him to a court appearance are shown using pepper spray and stun guns on Sutherland.
He later went limp and passed away, despite attempts from law enforcement to perform CPR.
The sheriff held a press conference Friday evening about the ongoing investigations, both internal and external, regarding Sutherland's death. She said the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.
“I will not tolerate any acts of violence against our citizens or our residents at our facility," Graziano said. "And any acts of destruction that jeopardizes safety of that community.”
She said the agency is assessing policies in the aftermath of Sutherland's death. She said the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, where he died, has approximately 750 detainees and only one mental health professional.
"It's just not enough and we need more," the sheriff said.
