GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Downtown Airport's director said police began investigating Thursday after the airport received a bomb threat via fax, along with a ransom demand.
Airport Director Joe Frasher said an employee found a fax on the machine around 1 p.m. that warned of a bomb at the airport that would blow up if officials looked for it.
The fax also requested that $120,000 be sent to a specific website to eliminate the threat.
Frasher said police were called soon after.
Police said the terminal was evacuated while they began investigating.
In addition to police, Frasher said deputies and the FBI responded to investigate.
Just after 4 p.m., Frasher said employees were allowed back into the terminal after investigators determined there was no threat of explosion.
Air traffic continued at the airport during the investigation, but Frasher said no one was allowed near the terminal.
