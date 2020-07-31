GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville City Police Department is investigating after a woman was carjacked along Haywood Road on July 24, 2020.
Officers say that the victim stated that the suspect got into her running vehicle and drove away.
The victim attempted to escape but was unsuccessful. The victim was then tossed from the vehicle after a the suspect ran over a curb.
The stolen vehicle has been recovered but the suspect has not been identified or apprehended at this time.
Stay with us as we learn more.
