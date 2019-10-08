GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner says his office has been requested after a body was found along a roadway Tuesday evening.
According to the Coroner, they received the call around 5:10 p.m. They say a body was found off the side of Old Spartanburg Road in some brush.
Details are limited at this moment. We have a crew en route to the scene.
