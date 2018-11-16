GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner said a man has died after a shooting at a Greenville bar and grill early Friday morning.
Greenville County deputies said they responded around 12:45 a.m. at the Swagg Bar & Grill on White Horse Road and found a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The coroner said the victim died while in surgery just after 9:30 a.m.
The coroner identified the deceased as Norris Shawndra Bates, 30, of Largess Lane, Piedmont.
An autopsy will be performed to help determine a cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.
FOX Carolina is on the scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.