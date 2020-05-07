GENERIC - Fire 1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in his burning home this week.

The fire happened around 12:40 a.m. at the home on Maco Terrace on May 2. The coroner says 64-year-old Robert Earl Young was found dead inside the home, but cause and manner of death remain under investigation pending final autopsy results.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Greenville PD, Greenville FD, and the coroner's office.

