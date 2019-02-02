Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say the person who was shot earlier Saturday afternoon on Chipwood Lane passed away at a local hospital.
When authorities arrived they found one adult male who suffered at least one gun shot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, deputies say. Unfortunately, he passed away.
The victim was identified as Enrique Q. Pruitt, 21, by Greenville County Coroner. The Coroner ruled the cause of death was multiple gun shot wounds.
The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m near Edwards Road, deputies say.
The case is now under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner.
Investigators are continuing to work on gathering leads but at this time have learned that just prior to the shooting the victim approached a vehicle, described as a silver, 4-door sedan, occupied by two males.
An investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
