GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies say two young children have been located after they were reportedly kidnapped during a late night home invasion, but two adults responsible for them now face charges.
KIDS KIDNAPPED AT GUNPOINT
According to deputies, a man and woman forced their way into a home along Golden Pine Court at gunpoint early in the morning Saturday. They were told two young children had been kidnapped during the home invasion.
Deputies said around 5:30 a.m. that the two and four year old were located after a caller notified officers that the children were on their front porch along Piedmont Highway.
The mother of one of the children was assaulted during the incident. The other child was being babysat at the residence when the home invasion occurred.
MAN, WOMAN CHARGED FOR HAVING METH AT HOME
The investigation, however, took a turn later in the evening when GCSO announced that 59-year-old Siegwald Carmack and 33-year-old Jessica Whitt were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
According to GCSO, investigators learned that the two children who were kidnapped were in the care of Whitt and Carmack, who had crystal meth at the home. They also learned that the home invasion actually happened at 1:15 a.m. GCSO says after the children were taken, Carmack and Whitt also went to at least one other location and used drugs rather than reporting the incident to law enforcement. Thus, first responders were not notified of the kidnapping until more than two hours after it happened.
Whitt also was charged for failing to pay child support.
GCSO says the children are safe and with family now, but the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Deputies indicate cash was demanded by the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
GCSO's full statement on the arrests of Carmack and Whitt follow:
In following up on the kidnapping incident that occurred this morning, investigators have charged 59 year-old, Siegwald Carmack and 33 year-old, Jessica Whitt with Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.
During the course of investigation, investigators learned that the two children who were kidnapped were in the care of Whitt and Carmack who had crystal meth present in the residence. Investigators learned that the home invasion occurred at around 1:15am when the two previously reported suspects, armed with a firearm, assaulted Whitt and Carmack before taking the children and later dropping them off at a residence. Investigators learned that following the children being taken from the residence, both Whitt and Carmack went to at least one other location and engaged in drug use rather than reporting the incident to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office was not notified of this kidnapping until just before 3:30am.
The children were recovered safely and have been placed with family. Investigators are continuing the investigate the circumstances surrounding the home invasion and kidnapping, however preliminary information reveals the suspects entered the residence and began demanding cash. We ask for anyone with information regarding this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
