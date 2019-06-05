GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three accused trailer thieves, and is asking that anyone who may have purchased a trailer from them, contact detectives immediately.
Deputies said in a Facebook post that on May 23 they released surveillance photos of a trailer theft in the act. The trailer was stolen from "Southern Sales" on Greer Highway.
A few days later, an arrest in the case was made. 50-year-old James Cantrell was arrested in connection to the theft of two other trailers that were taken on May 24.
One of those trailers was taken from N. Pleasantburg Drive and the other from Little Texas Road.
Cantrell was charged with grand larceny and petite larceny.
As investigators dug into the case, they learned two other suspects worked with Cantrell in the theft of the "Southern Sales" trailer.
Warrants were obtained for 18-year-old Kaeleb Fleming, and 51-year-old Donald Fleming in connection to the Greer Highway theft.
The investigation found that Kaeleb is facing charges for assisting with the N. Pleasantburg Drive trailer theft, while Donald faces charges in connection to the Little Texas Road incident.
Both Flemings are currently incarcerated in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
It was discovered that at least one of the three men have sold stolen trailers throughout the Upstate - in particular, at flea markets.
Anyone who may have purchased a trailer from any of the suspects is asked to contact Investigator Whitmire at (864) 371-3615.
