GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Monday, April 22.
According to investigators, the incident took place around 10 p.m. on April 22 at a Citgo convenience store on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Deputies say an armed man robbed the store at gunpoint, then fled in a gold or silver mid-90s Toyota sedan.
Images of both the suspect, and suspect vehicle were captured on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on who the suspect may be, or their whereabouts, is asked to contact Investigator Sparkman at (864) 467-5092 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
