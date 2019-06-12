SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say one of their bloodhounds and a chopper helped safely locate a man living with Alzheimer's Wednesday evening.
GCSO says 79-year-old Rodney Kopish went missing around 5:30 p.m. from a home on NE Main Street in Simpsonville.
GCSO urged citizens to remain vigilant and contact them if they found Rodney. However, deputies say bloodhound Rusty and the aviation unit safely located Rodney in a wooded area nearly a half-mile from his home.
