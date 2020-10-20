GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies on Tuesday announced two additional arrests in a deadly shooting that occurred in late July.
Deputies said Zachary Ferguson, 29, and Christopher Ewing 26, have both been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
The shooting took place on July 29.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Gantt Drive and found 36-year-old Daniel Walker suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway. Walker was taken to the hospital, where the coroner said he passed away on August 7
Deputies made the first arrest in the case on August 20, charging Ny’Ja Kevon’ Ta Williams-Blassingame with murder and a weapons charge.
