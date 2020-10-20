GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies on Tuesday announced two additional arrests in a deadly shooting that occurred in late July.

2 more murder arrests.jpg

From left: Zachary Ferguson and Christopher Ewing (Source: GCSO)

Deputies said Zachary Ferguson, 29, and Christopher Ewing 26, have both been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

The shooting took place on July 29.

Deputies said  they were called to a home on Gantt Drive and found 36-year-old Daniel Walker suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway. Walker was taken to the hospital, where the coroner said he passed away on August 7

Daniel Walker

36-year-old Daniel Lamont Walker died at the hospital, nine days after he was found shot in the driveway of a Gantt Drive home. 

Deputies made the first arrest in the case on August 20, charging Ny’Ja Kevon’ Ta Williams-Blassingame with murder and a weapons charge. 

Ny'ja Kevon'Ta Williams-Blassingame.jpg

Ny’Ja Kevon’ Ta Williams-Blassingame (Source: GCSO)

PREVIOUSLY - Deputies: 1 suspect charged with murder in July shooting; at least 1 more suspect involved

