GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are searching for a missing elderly man they say disappeared before a fire broke out at his house Friday afternoon.
GCSO says 79-year-old Daniel Penn was last seen at his home on Oak Way Circle around 2:30 p.m. Just over an hour later, the house caught fire. A preliminary search of the house, however, did not turn up Daniel.
He stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 117 pounds. He has white hair pulled back into a ponytail and was last seen wearing black cargo shirts with a flannel shirt.
Deputies note Daniel is in need of immediate medical attention. A search in the area is ongoing with K-9s and a helicopter. If you see him or know where Daniel is, call 911 immediately.
