GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after they said a child was shot on Friday afternoon.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Chandler Road in Greer just after 3 p.m.
Deputies said the child suffered at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available but deputies said more information would be forthcoming.
