GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating an armed robbery that took place in the early hours of May 27 at a local convenience store.
According to deputies, two armed men entered the V-Stop convenience store just after midnight Monday.
Deputies learned on scene that the men assaulted a female clerk, and held her at gunpoint - demanding cash.
After stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects left on foot. Deputies say a K-9 track was attempted, with unsuccessful results.
One of the men is described as standing around 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a red hoodie with jeans and a white face covering. The second man stood a little over 6 feet tall, also with a slim build. He wore a dark hoodie with dark pants, and dark face covering.
The clerk was transported to a local hospital to treat her injuries.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.