GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A Breach of Trust investigation is currently underway in Greenville County after deputies say they were alerted to the possible misuse of funds for multiple home owners associations (HOA's) in the community.
A press release from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they began their investigation into an individual with the "Commercial Management Company," on September 27.
In the few days since the investigation began, deputies say they've learned of at least three communities whose funds were misused - amounting to over $500,000 combined.
Though the investigation is ongoing, investigators say they have enough information to determine the misuse began around December 2016.
Investigators ask that anyone with information or any other communities who may have been affected call Investigator Hanks at (864) 467-5414 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
