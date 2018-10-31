GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital Wednesday evening.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina that multiple victims arrived at a hospital for treatment, but didn't know any other details regarding the shooting at the time.
Later on Thursday morning, Greenville County deputies released they were investigating a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 123 and White Horse Road.
Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim near that intersection and found the victim inside a vehicle parked in the middle of a road.
During the investigation, deputies learned two more victims showed up at the hospital after also being struck by gunfire.
All three victims are being treated, and the extent of their injuries is unknown as of writing.
GCSO notes the investigation is in the early stages and so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to live Crime Stoppers of Greenville a tip at 23-CRIME.
