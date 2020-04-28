GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Early Tuesday afternoon, Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they located a man who reportedly escaped from a patrol car while in custody on Sunday.
According to deputies, 36-year-old Jeremiah Jason Bock was handcuffed in the backseat of a patrol vehicle while deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation. He somehow managed to escape.
Details surrounding the escape are limited at this time, however deputies said they don't have any reason to believe Brock was armed.
K-9 teams were deployed, as well as a helicopter to search for Brock from the sky.
On April 28, around 11:30 a.m., deputies said they found Bock hiding in a mobile home on Security Drive. Deputies say he was not wearing handcuffs at the time.
They say he's on his way to the Greenville County Detention Center to face charges for escape, possession of drugs, and possession of stolen goods.
MORE NEWS:
NWS to survey area of Greenville County following Saturday night's severe weather
Gov. McMaster, SC lawmakers join Prisma Health in unloading 1.5 million masks for healthcare professionals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.