GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man accused of child sex crimes was taken into custody after being on the lam for hours Friday.
GCSO says 43-year-old Steven Meredith McKinney Jr. was wanted on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and was unable to be apprehended Friday afternoon. Deputies say they tried to do so along Thomason Road in Laurens County, but he ran into the woods as deputies arrived on scene.
In an update later Friday evening, GCSO says deputies got a tip he had returned to his residence in Laurens County and quickly placed him under arrest.
