GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a victim is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night.
Dispatch says they received multiple calls about it around 8:30 p.m. However, it was difficult to advise on a location because of the various reports. A viewer who tipped FOX Carolina off suggested it was near Buncombe Road and Alexander Street. When we arrived on scene, we saw crime scene tape around a home on Shaw Street.
Deputies later confirmed a man had been shot in front of the home at that time, and that the man was transported to the hospital for treatment.
As of writing, the investigation remains underway. GCSO says this appears to be an isolated incident.
We're working to get more details. Stay tuned.
