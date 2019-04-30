GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for an 11-year-old girl believed to be with her mom - whose parental rights were recently revoked.
According to deputies, McKenna Butcher should be with her mother, Jennifer Settle.
Settle recently had her parental rights taken away from her via court order. Deputies say she previously made statements concerning leaving the country.
The pair are believed to be traveling in a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with SC tag 7810MC.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
A photo of McKenna was not currently available.
