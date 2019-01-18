GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have charged a Greer mother with unlawful neglect of a child after one of her children accidentally shot his sibling Friday.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Chandler Road in Greer just after 3 p.m.
Deputies said the 10-year-old child suffered at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital. We have since been told by GCSO that the child is expected to be released soon.
According to GCSO, the 12-year-old boy got hold of a gun in the home and accidentally discharged it, striking the 10-year-old sibling.
While the shooting is ruled accidental by deputies, GCSO says they have arrested the children's mother, 31-year-old Leslie Fletcher Dekalb. She has since been charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child after investigators say they learned she left her three children- which includes a 6-year-old, the 10-year-old victim, and the 12-year-old boy - alone overnight and throughout the day. Investigators say the children had access to the gun along with marijuana found inside the home. At the time of the shooting, Dekalb was not home.
At a bond court hearing Friday evening, Dekalb was granted a $10,000 cash assurety bond per charge, totaling $30,000 for all three charges.
