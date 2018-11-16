GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help identifying two women in a credit card fraud case.
Deputies said the women used two stolen credit cards to purchase more than $2,000 in gift cards at the Walmart on White Horse Road.
It happened on September 27 around 11:37 a.m.
Deputies said both women were wearing matching Britney Spears t-shirts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-467-5287.
