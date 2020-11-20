GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that Daniel Penn was found dead and an investigation is underway into his death, according to deputies.
Deputies say that Penn's remains were found inside his home on 14 Oak Way Circle.
GCSO says 79-year-old Daniel Penn was last seen at his home around 2:30 p.m. Just over an hour later, the house caught fire. A preliminary search of the house, however, did not turn up Daniel.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
