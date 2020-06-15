GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say say a suspect has been taken into custody for the June 13 shooting death of George Slade.
We're told by authorities the call for a gunshot wound came in around 8:52 p.m. on McGarity Street.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Slade died after being transported to Prisma Health Greenville.
On Monday, deputies say investigators obtained warrants on 29-year-old Lee Nathaniel Washington, Jr for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession of a weapon.
Deputies say Washington, Jr. was arrested by the Easley Police Department and is being held on unrelated charges. His transfer date to Greenville is unknown at this time.
This case remains an active investigation with Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
More news: BrightFarms breaks ground on $21 million greenhouse in Henderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.