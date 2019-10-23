GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday a breeding champion dog that was reported stolen from its home has been reunited with its owner
Deputies say the Bichon Frise Breeding Champion, valued at $10,000, went missing from a home on Log Shoals Road on October 13.
4-year-old Leah is microchipped, and they say that chip was scanned at the Petco on Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville a short time after she was reported missing. Deputies said Leah was in the company of a female between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old.
The small, white dog weighs about 11 pounds.
On Tuesday, deputies posted on Facebook that Leah had been returned to her owner.
(1) comment
Some better surveillance pictures would be helpful. She obviously lives in the Simpsonville area. Nothing worse than a thief and nothing better than Karma, it will get her eventually.
