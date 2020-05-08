PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Greenville County deputies responded to a call in regards to a gunshot victim.
Deputies tell us the call came from Aragon Street in Piedmont. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
We're told the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Deputies are asking anyone with information in regards to the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Information that leads to an arrest could receive a cash reward.
