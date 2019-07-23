GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say they've tracked down a 47-year-old man who hadn't been seen in three years.
Deputies said Oscar Cladwell Nero, Jr. was reported missing in June by a close relative. The relative told investigators Nero had disappeared about three years ago and has not been heard from in about two years.
"Investigators do not have any information to indicate foul play is involved," said Lt. Ryan Flood the day before Nero was located.
Where or how Nero was found has not yet been released.
MORE NEWS - Hendersonville Police ask for the public's help in locating missing 91-year-old man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.