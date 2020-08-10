GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say missing 21-year-old, Samuel Hoyt, has been found safe.
Hoyt went missing last week and police said he has conditions that require medication.
The 21-year-old was last seen August 4 around 9 a.m. on Star Drive. He was seen in a white 2000 Toyota car with SC tag 8585LB. Hoyt stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall. He stands at 160 lbs. with brown hair.
The Greenville County Sheriff's office is grateful for the public's assistance in locating Hoyt.
