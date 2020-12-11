GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are asking for information to help them find a man accused of child sex crimes.
GCSO says 43-year-old Steven Meredith McKinney Jr. is wanted on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and was unable to be apprehended Friday afternoon. Deputies say they tried to do so along Thomason Road in Laurens County, but he ran into the woods as deputies arrived on scene.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call GCSO at 864-271-5210, or by calling 23-CRIME to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.
