GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a 47-year-old man who has not been seen in three years.
Deputies said Oscar Cladwell Nero, Jr. was reported missing in June by a close relative. The relative told investigators Nero had disappeared about three years ago and has not been heard from in about two years.
“Investigators do not have any information to indicate foul play is involved, however we are asking for anyone with information pertaining to Nero’s whereabouts to call Investigator Harbin at 864-467-5238 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME,” said Lt. Ryan Flood in a news release.
