GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says deputies are out along S. Old Piedmont Highway, searching for a man they say escaped from a patrol car while in custody.
According to deputies, 36-year-old Jeremiah Jason Bock was handcuffed in the backseat of a patrol vehicle while deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation. He somehow managed to escape.
Details surrounding the escape are limited at this time, however deputies say they don't have any reason to believe Brock is armed.
Brock is described as standing 6'2'' tall. He was wearing a dark shirt and white plaid shorts.
K-9 teams have been deployed, as well as a helicopter to search for Brock from the sky. Anyone who may see Brock is asked to call 911 immediately.
