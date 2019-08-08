GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are searching for a boy they say went missing near the YMCA Camp in Greenville Thursday night.
GCSO says 10-year-old Matthew Yarborough was reported missing around 6 p.m. while attending the camp at 100 YMCA Camp Road. Search and Rescue Teams are actively searching for Matthew now.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, and he is living with autism.
Anyone who knows where Matthew is should call GCSO immediately.
GCSO is joined by Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue, Connestee Fire Rescue, and Transylvania County Sheriff's Office.
The camp later sent out this statement to FOX Carolina:
“At YMCA Camp Greenville, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a top priority. We alerted the authorities this afternoon as soon as we learned that he was missing and have been focusing all our efforts on the search and rescue mission to locate him. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”
