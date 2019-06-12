SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a missing and endangered man living with Alzheimer's.
GCSO says 79-year-old Rodney Kopish went missing around 5:30 p.m. from a home on NE Main Street in Simpsonville and has not been heard from since.
Rodney stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing a black t-shirt and tan pants.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina a chopper is in the air, bloodhounds are on the scene, and more deputies are on foot now conducting a search.
If you know where Rodney is, call 911 immediately and stay with him until law enforcement arrives.
