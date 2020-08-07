Samuel Isaiah Hoyt

Samuel Isaiah Hoyt

 (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ August 7, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help searching for a man who went missing this week and has conditions that require medication.

21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Hoyt was last seen August 4 around 9 a.m. on Star Drive. He was seen in a white 2000 Toyota car with SC tag 8585LB. Hoyt is a White man who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall. He stands at 160 lbs. with brown hair.

If you know where Hoyt is, call GCSO at 864-271-5210.

Oprah Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.