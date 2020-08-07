GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help searching for a man who went missing this week and has conditions that require medication.
21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Hoyt was last seen August 4 around 9 a.m. on Star Drive. He was seen in a white 2000 Toyota car with SC tag 8585LB. Hoyt is a White man who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall. He stands at 160 lbs. with brown hair.
If you know where Hoyt is, call GCSO at 864-271-5210.
