GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies need your help finding a missing woman they say was last known to be driving to Pickens Sunday evening.
GCSO says 77-year-old Joann Craft was last seen around 8:30 p.m. near Cobb Street. She was leaving from there for her planned visit, but had not been heard from since then.
She stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall. A photo of her shows she has white hair, but last known clothing was unknown.
Joann was last seen in a blue 2006 Mazda 5, with SC tag DIN738.
If you know where she is, call 911 immediately and keep her in sight until law enforcement can arrive and get her home safely.
