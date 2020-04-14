GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a teen they say ran away from his home, and may be in the company of an 18-year-old woman.
Deputies say 16-year-old Ian Wald ran away from his home on April 2 and was last seen in the Greenville area.
Ian is believed to be accompanied by McKenzi Mann, 18. Deputies say they may be in a grey Mini Cooper with SC Tag #NPD-629.
Ian has family in Nevada and California, deputies said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
