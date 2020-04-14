Ian Wald and McKenzi Mann

Greenville Co. deputies are looking for runaway teen Ian Wald (L) who they say ran away on April 2 and may be in the company of McKenzi Wald, 18. 

 Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a teen they say ran away from his home, and may be in the company of an 18-year-old woman. 

Deputies say 16-year-old Ian Wald ran away from his home on April 2 and was last seen in the Greenville area. 

Ian is believed to be accompanied by McKenzi Mann, 18. Deputies say they may be in a grey Mini Cooper with SC Tag #NPD-629. 

Ian has family in Nevada and California, deputies said. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. 

