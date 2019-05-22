GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said Wednesday they are searching for a 16-year-old runaway who has not been seen since late April.
Deputies said they are looking for Nigel Eneiko Barner. He was last seen in the Fern Valley Lane area on April 25.
Nigel is 5’8” tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Deputies said Nigel may be in the Anderson County area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mike Robinson at 864-467-4122 or Greenville Co. Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.