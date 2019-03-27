SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office took to social media Wednesday to ask for help in locating two stolen trailers.
According to the post, the trailers were stolen from a property on Highway 418 in Simpsonville on March 18.
Deputies provided a photo of one them: A 2017 Leonard enclosed trailer.
The second trailer, not pictured, is described as a "Superior" 12'x6' dual axel, wood floor with a mesh gate.
Anyone with information on the theft, or the whereabouts of the trailers is asked to contact Investigator Gary Gilstrap at (864) 371-3646 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
