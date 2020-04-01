GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're searching for a man wanted in connection to the March 21 murder of a woman.
Investigators say 39-year-old Tony Merritt is suspected of killing Twana McDaniel.
Merritt is described as standing 6' tall and weighing around 200 pounds.
Investigators say Merritt should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Woman charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after shooting in Spartanburg County
SC sheriff's message about social distancing: 'It’s better to stay six-foot apart now than to be six-foot under later'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.