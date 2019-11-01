GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies say two suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon are now in custody.
Greenville County deputies were on scene along Old Hunts Bridge Road after locating the vehicle just after 1 p.m.
Dispatch says the call did result in a foot chase involving deputies, when the two occupants decided to flee. Deputies began searching for the two males, one with red hair and no shirt, who took off running from the parked car. Eventually, a helicopter and K-9 units were deployed to track the pair down.
Upon investigation, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen during the commission of an auto-break-in that occurred on October 27th. Deputies have requested the assistance of air support and K-9 officers in locating the suspects.
As of writing, the names of the suspects have not been released, nor have their charges.
Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for updates.
