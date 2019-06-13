GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a manhunt for a dangerous suspect ended with the man being taken into custody.
Deputies said they were hunting for 33 year-old Corey Felton McCombs after he ran from them during an attempted warrant service Thursday morning.
Deputies said they attempted to serve the arrest warrant at an address on Polk Boulevard. McCombs is wanted on multiple bench warrants and deputies said he may be armed.
Just after 11:20, deputies said they had captured McCombs after they spotted him hiding in a flower bed near the intersection near the intersection of Boling Road and Boling Road extension.
