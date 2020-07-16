GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit along with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division says a months-long investigation has ended with the arrest of a drug trafficker known to area law enforcement.
The DEU says they seized more than a pound of meth and five ounces of heroin from 61-year-old Donnie Glenn after moving onto his home on Wallace Street in Greenville on Thursday. The DEU says Glenn had served a recent prison sentence, but again turned to drug trafficking to move large volumes of heroin, meth, and crack cocaine. Investigators say his home was fortified with steel bars, cameras, and bars across entrance doors. Officers say they had to force their way in and found not only the drugs, but also cooking sheets, measuring cups, razor blades, and cutting agents. Within a microwave, officers found evidence regarding the manufacturing of crack cocaine.
The DEU notes Glenn wasn't home at the time, but was taken into custody elsewhere in the county. He has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, and manufacturing crack cocaine. His booking photo wasn't immediately available.
“As DEU approaches its first year of operation, the results have shown the importance of agencies working towards a common goal of protecting our communities. In our on-year existence, DEU, along with our working law enforcement partners, have remove more than 40 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine from the communities. Today’s actions are a continuation of the efforts of the unit targeting mid-to-high level drug traffickers. Glenn has been a well-known narcotics trafficker for years in Greenville and after being released from prison jumped straight back into narcotics dealing,” said Bart McEntire, commander of the DEU. “Further, the amount of drugs removed from our communities today prevented at a minimum approximately 3,500 uses of these dangerous drugs."
Greenville County sheriff Hobart Lewis echoed McEntire's thoughts, saying “Drug trafficking contributes significantly to the crime being committed in Greenville County. ”Today’s actions, not only strikes at the use of drugs but impacts our communities in many areas as well. We also know patterns of violence are tied many times to drug organizations and individual drug usage. I take combating drug trafficking seriously and applaud today’s efforts.”
