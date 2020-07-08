MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) says a nine-month investigation has lead them to taking down a fentanyl and heroin trafficking supplier based out of Mauldin.
In a news release Wednesday, the DEU says they began investigating 45-year-old Defavry Gantt after learning he was continuing to operate a drug distribution ring after being released on bond for trafficking heroin in May 2019. The investigation saw the DEU observing Gantt meeting with individuals and making hand-to-hand drug transactions. Investigators were then able to get a search warrant for Gantt's residence on Minots Ledge Lane in Simpsonville, finding more than five ounces of heroin, a homemade drug press, several pounds of binding agents, and a large sum of cash on July 8.
“The purpose of the creation of the DEU is to address the proliferation of dangerous drugs in our communities. This recent example demonstrates the effectiveness of the unit." said Mauldin police chief Bryan Turner. "The Mauldin Police Department assigned an officer to the unit to join forces and combat the scourge and destruction of drug sales especially those effecting the Mauldin community. Removing a major heroin trafficker from the community will have an effect on the availability of heroin in my community. I take it personally every time my officers must respond to an overdose victim from these drugs and today’s actions will have an impact.”
Commander Bart McEntire, Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, added “Today’s arrests are a continuation of the vigilance and commitment investigators assigned to the DEU have for protecting our communities. DEU continues to aggressively identify and dismantle drug organizations who supply very dangerous drugs to our communities resulting in the proliferation of overdoses throughout Greenville County. Again, we find another major trafficker not only dealing drugs but utilizing a homemade pill press to combine heroin and other mixtures to press fentanyl and heroin combinations for sale to drug users. This newest press found now brings us to eight drug presses since the first of the year being used to create deadly mixtures of drugs that have an unknown potency level leading to overdoses.”
McEntire also notes the seizure of just five ounces is enough to prevent 700 uses of the drug from being ingested.
Gantt wasn't the only one arrested either; 19-year-old Todd Michael Smith was also taken into custody. Both were charged for trafficking heroin, while Gantt faces multiple parole violation charges as well.
