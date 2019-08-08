GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just before 8 a.m. Greenville County dispatch confirmed that missing 9-year-old Matthew Yarbrough has been found safe.
Yarbrough went missing from the YMCA Camp in Greenville Thursday night.
The sheriff's office said 9-year-old Matthew Yarbrough was reported missing around 6 p.m. while attending the camp at 100 YMCA Camp Road.
Search and Rescue Teams resumed their search for Matthew around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning after suspending it Thursday night.
According to Jimmy Jones with Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue, helicopters, ATVs, and drones with flare capabilities have aided in the search.
Jones notes crews searched the entire camp and immediate area around it, with plans to expanded their search radius Friday morning.
GCSO is joined by Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue, Connestee Fire Rescue, and Transylvania County Sheriff's Office.
The camp later sent out this statement to FOX Carolina:
“At YMCA Camp Greenville, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a top priority. We alerted the authorities this afternoon as soon as we learned that he was missing and have been focusing all our efforts on the search and rescue mission to locate him. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.