GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatchers said Monday night that deputies were responding to a reported shooting in Southern Greenville County.
According to dispatch, a call reporting a gunshot wound victim came in sometime after 8:30 p.m.
Greenville County deputies were responding to a location along Finley Road, which is right near the Greenville - Anderson County line.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
